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Teenage cyclist knocked off bike in hit and run collision
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Teenage cyclist knocked off bike in hit and run collision

A TEENAGE boy was knocked off his bicycle in a collision with a car in Co. Antrim.

The incident happened near the junction of Ballyboley Road and Donaghys Lane in Larne at around 1.40pm yesterday afternoon (April 8).

The PSNI has launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident happened at the junction of Ballyboley Road and Donaghys Lane

“It was reported that a collision involving a cyclist and a white jeep style car occurred at around 1.40pm on Wednesday afternoon,” the police force said in a statement issued today.

“The cyclist, a teenage boy, was knocked onto the bonnet of the car and then onto the road sustaining cuts and bruising requiring hospital treatment,” they added.

“The driver stopped briefly to speak with the injured boy before driving off in his car which had sustained damage to the bonnet,” they added.

“The driver was described as being a man aged in his 40’s with a swarthy complexion and was wearing glasses.”

The police force has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“Officers would ask anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them at Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 781 08/04/26,” they said.

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See More: Co. Antrim, Collision, Cyclist, Larne, Teenager

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