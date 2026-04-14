Police name motorcyclist who died in Co. Antrim collision

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Ballymena, Co. Antrim.

The PSNI have confirmed that 60-year-old Jim Wylie, who hailed from Ballymena, died in the collision which happened yesterday morning (April 13).

“At approximately 10.25am, police received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in the Crankill Road area at the junction of Tullygrawley Road,” Detective Inspector Stewart from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said.

“Officers attended, together with colleagues from other emergency services, but sadly the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he added.

“He was 60-year-old Jim Wylie from the local area,” Det Insp Stewart confirmed.

The road was closed off, but has since fully reopened, the police force confirmed while urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 376 13/04/26,” Det Insp Stewart said.

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