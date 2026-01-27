Teenage girl dies following collision with scrambler
News

Teenage girl dies following collision with scrambler

A TEENAGE girl has died after being involved in a collision with a scrambler in Dublin.

The 14-year-old was hit by the scrambler motorbike at around 2.20pm on Sunday afternoon (January 25).

Gardaí were called to the incident on the Ratoath Road in Finglas, from where she was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown for treatment of her injuries.

It has since been confirmed that she died in hospital on the evening on January 25 as a result of her injuries.

Flowers are left at the scene on Ratoath Road in Finglas, Dublin,

A man, aged in his late teens, has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is being held at a Garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area between 2.10pm and 2.40pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on (01) 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.

