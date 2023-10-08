Teenage pedestrian one of three people to die overnight in separate collisions on Ireland's roads
News

Teenage pedestrian one of three people to die overnight in separate collisions on Ireland's roads

A TEENAGER was one of three people to die overnight in separate collisions on Ireland's roads.

The male, aged in his late teens, died after being rushed to hospital following the collision in Co. Kerry.

Meanwhile, a male in his 20s died in single-vehicle collision in Co. Roscommon, while a man in his 40s died following a collision in Co. Louth.

Incidents

In the incident in Co. Kerry, a male pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision on the R555 at Duagh Village in Listowel at around 9.50pm.

He was rushed to Kerry University Hospital where he later died.

A female driver in her 20s and three passengers in their late teens were uninjured.

In Co. Roscommon, gardaí were alerted to a single-vehicle collision at Scrine Hill at around 2.50am.

The male driver of the car, aged in his early 20s, was fatally injured when the vehicle overturned.

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Meanwhile, in Co. Louth, a pedestrian died following a collision at Junction 16 of the southbound M1 carriageway near Dundalk at around 2.45am.

The male driver, aged in his early 50s, and three passengers were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man's body remains at the scene.

Appeal

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or those with camera footage of the respective incidents to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300 or Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400.

Information can also be provided to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any garda station.

See More: Kerry, Louth, Roscommon

Related

Two men die in separate road traffic collisions in Dublin and Kerry
News 1 week ago

Two men die in separate road traffic collisions in Dublin and Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former All-Ireland winning Kerry captain killed in horror car accident
News 3 months ago

Former All-Ireland winning Kerry captain killed in horror car accident

By: Fiona Audley

Campaign to preserve historic Irish site where first transatlantic telegraph message was sent
News 3 months ago

Campaign to preserve historic Irish site where first transatlantic telegraph message was sent

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

More than 17,500 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools in Ireland
News 2 days ago

More than 17,500 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Car hijacked at gunpoint while victim made payment at petrol station
News 3 days ago

Car hijacked at gunpoint while victim made payment at petrol station

By: Fiona Audley

Two dead following separate collisions on Irish roads involving cars and pedestrians
News 3 days ago

Two dead following separate collisions on Irish roads involving cars and pedestrians

By: Fiona Audley

Top hotels in Ireland revealed as voted for by Condé Nast Traveler readers
Travel 3 days ago

Top hotels in Ireland revealed as voted for by Condé Nast Traveler readers

By: Fiona Audley

Return to London Town festival is back with a bustling line-up for 2023
Entertainment 3 days ago

Return to London Town festival is back with a bustling line-up for 2023

By: Fiona Audley