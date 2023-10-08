Teenage pedestrian one of three people to die overnight in separate collisions on Ireland's roads

A TEENAGER was one of three people to die overnight in separate collisions on Ireland's roads.

The male, aged in his late teens, died after being rushed to hospital following the collision in Co. Kerry.

Meanwhile, a male in his 20s died in single-vehicle collision in Co. Roscommon, while a man in his 40s died following a collision in Co. Louth.

Incidents

In the incident in Co. Kerry, a male pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision on the R555 at Duagh Village in Listowel at around 9.50pm.

He was rushed to Kerry University Hospital where he later died.

A female driver in her 20s and three passengers in their late teens were uninjured.

In Co. Roscommon, gardaí were alerted to a single-vehicle collision at Scrine Hill at around 2.50am.

The male driver of the car, aged in his early 20s, was fatally injured when the vehicle overturned.

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Meanwhile, in Co. Louth, a pedestrian died following a collision at Junction 16 of the southbound M1 carriageway near Dundalk at around 2.45am.

The male driver, aged in his early 50s, and three passengers were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man's body remains at the scene.

Appeal

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or those with camera footage of the respective incidents to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300 or Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400.

Information can also be provided to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any garda station.