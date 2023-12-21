Teenager dies in collision between van and car on Irish road

A TEENAGER has died following a collision on a road in Co. Sligo.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at 11.40am yesterday morning.

A car and a van collided on the Ballymote to Tubbercurry Road.

The man driving the car, who is aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The man driving the van, who is aged in his 60s, was uninjured, Gardaí have confirmed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 918 9500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station