Teenagers arrested after wing mirrors ‘kicked off cars’

POLICE have arrested two teenagers after wing mirrors were reportedly kicked of a number of cars in Belfast in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“It was reported to police that young people were seen kicking wing mirrors off a number of cars parked in the Penrose Street area in the early hours of Monday morning, 8th September, at around 1.15am,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Following a proactive police response, the two men, aged 19 and 18, were arrested minutes later on suspicion of criminal damage and remain in custody at this time,” they added.

Neighbourhood Inspector Sean Dalton said there would be increased officer presence in the city this week.

“As universities begin their autumn semesters local police will be visible in student areas including in this area of the Holylands as part of our Student Safety operation, to reassure students and residents and to maintain safe spaces for the local community,” he said.

“We will be on the ground with increased patrols and working with our partners to tackle incidents like this and anti-social behaviour,” he added.

The police have urged anyone with information about the incident in Belfast to contact them.

“Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call us on 101, quoting reference number 67 08/09/25,” they state.