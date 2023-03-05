Ten fugitives who 'posed a risk to communities in Ireland' are extradited to Poland
News

FIle photo: Gardaí outside Baldonnel Aerodrome (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

TEN fugitives sought in connection with a range of offensives including drug trafficking and inciting prostitution have been extradited to Poland, according to gardái.

The 10 people, who were subject to European Arrest Warrants issued by Polish authorities, were detained throughout Thursday and Friday.

The nine men and one woman were surrendered to Polish National Police at Baldonnel Aerodrome in Dublin on Friday by gardaí from the Garda Extradition Unit.

"This successful operation highlights strong international co-operation between An Garda Síochána and international partners resulting in the removal of fugitives who posed a risk to communities in Ireland," said Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen, of the Garda Extradition Unit.

"This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, the Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service, all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice."

The operation involved coordinated activity by gardaí from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, local gardaí across a number of garda stations in the Dublin Rregion, the Irish Prison Service and the Air Corps, Óglaigh na hÉireann.

The 10 people were sought for offences ranging from assault, drug trafficking, theft, fraud and inciting prostitution in Poland.

