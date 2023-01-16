The FC Shakhtar President has claimed he is donating $25m from the Mykhailo Mudryk transfer to help Ukraine soldiers and their families
News

The FC Shakhtar President has claimed he is donating $25m from the Mykhailo Mudryk transfer to help Ukraine soldiers and their families

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Chelsea's new signing Mykhailo Mudryk during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on January 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

FC Shakhtar President Rinat Akhmetov has claimed that he is donating $25m to help Ukraine soldiers and their families a day after Premier League club Chelsea agreed a fee of €70 million+30 million add ons for Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Shaktar president has said that part of the fee will be donated to a project called the Heart of Azovstal,aimed at "helping Mariupol defenders.

Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol were holed up in the Azovstal steel works for weeks as Russian forces tried to capture the city. The Ukrainian soldiers eventually surrendered in May last year.

The statement said: "We have to do everything we can to bring this day closer, " Akhmetov explained: "That is why I have made a decision to launch the Heart of Azovstal, a project designed to help Mariupol defenders and the families of fallen soldiers."

"Their acts of bravery are unparalleled in modern history. It is them, their sacrifice and courage that helped contain the enemy in the first months of the war and let all of us feel the inevitability of the Victory of Ukraine now."

"I am allocating $25 million (UAH 1 billion) today to help our soldiers, defenders, and their families. The money will be used to cover different needs — from providing medical and prosthetic treatment and psychological support to meeting specific requests.

"To ensure transparency, the project will have a professional independent team that will be in touch with the Azovstal defenders, their families, care providers, and volunteers."

"We are forever indebted to our soldiers!"

Chelsea's new signing could make his debut against Liverpool next Saturday

That game kicks off at 12,3o that day

See More: Chelsea, Mykhailo Mudryk, Ukraine

Related

Roman Abramovich has had all of his UK assets frozen including Chelsea football club
News 10 months ago

Roman Abramovich has had all of his UK assets frozen including Chelsea football club

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Chelsea held by Irish side Bohemians as ‘#LampardOut’ trends on Twitter after first game in charge
News 3 years ago

Chelsea held by Irish side Bohemians as ‘#LampardOut’ trends on Twitter after first game in charge

By: Harry Brent

Former Ireland star Richard Dunne says he was called ‘Irish c***’ by Chelsea fans
News 4 years ago

Former Ireland star Richard Dunne says he was called ‘Irish c***’ by Chelsea fans

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

£20,000 reward offered after 'senseless' murder of father-of-four in Co. Armagh
News 1 day ago

£20,000 reward offered after 'senseless' murder of father-of-four in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Body of a woman in her forties found in Dublin apartment
News 2 days ago

Body of a woman in her forties found in Dublin apartment

By: Irish Post

Civil cases by two men injured during Ballymurphy massacre settled
News 3 days ago

Civil cases by two men injured during Ballymurphy massacre settled

By: Irish Post

Investigators arrest man in connection with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally
News 3 days ago

Investigators arrest man in connection with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally

By: Connell McHugh

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54
Entertainment 3 days ago

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54

By: Connell McHugh