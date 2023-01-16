The FC Shakhtar President has claimed he is donating $25m from the Mykhailo Mudryk transfer to help Ukraine soldiers and their families

FC Shakhtar President Rinat Akhmetov has claimed that he is donating $25m to help Ukraine soldiers and their families a day after Premier League club Chelsea agreed a fee of €70 million+30 million add ons for Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Shaktar president has said that part of the fee will be donated to a project called the Heart of Azovstal,aimed at "helping Mariupol defenders.

Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol were holed up in the Azovstal steel works for weeks as Russian forces tried to capture the city. The Ukrainian soldiers eventually surrendered in May last year.

The statement said: "We have to do everything we can to bring this day closer, " Akhmetov explained: "That is why I have made a decision to launch the Heart of Azovstal, a project designed to help Mariupol defenders and the families of fallen soldiers."

Rinat Akhmetov allocated $25 million to help Ukrainian warriors and defenders, as well as their families.



The #Shakhtar president’s statement regarding the transfer of Mykhailo #Mudryk and launch of the Heart of Azovstal project ⬇️https://t.co/H9Cml1bBRx — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) January 16, 2023

"Their acts of bravery are unparalleled in modern history. It is them, their sacrifice and courage that helped contain the enemy in the first months of the war and let all of us feel the inevitability of the Victory of Ukraine now."

"I am allocating $25 million (UAH 1 billion) today to help our soldiers, defenders, and their families. The money will be used to cover different needs — from providing medical and prosthetic treatment and psychological support to meeting specific requests.

"To ensure transparency, the project will have a professional independent team that will be in touch with the Azovstal defenders, their families, care providers, and volunteers."

"We are forever indebted to our soldiers!"

Chelsea's new signing could make his debut against Liverpool next Saturday

That game kicks off at 12,3o that day