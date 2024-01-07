Three Irish stars up for Best Actor award at tonight's Golden Globes

THREE Irish stars are up for a Best Actor award at tonight's Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

A precursor to the Academy Awards, the ceremony honours the best of American and international film and television.

This year's event will see Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Andrew Scott battle it out for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) award.

The trio have been nominated in the category alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper and Colman Domingo.

Nominees

Cork native Murphy, 47, has been nominated for his title role in Oppenheimer, in which he plays the eponymous physicist who led America's development of the atomic bomb.

The film, directed by Murphy's frequent collaborator Christopher Nolan, is also up for seven other awards, including Best Film (Drama) and Best Director.

Keoghan, 31, is in the running for his role as Oliver Quick in Saltburn, in which he stars alongside Irish actress Alison Oliver.

The dark tale follows Keoghan's character as forms an unlikely friendship with the aristocratic Felix Catton before ingratiating himself into his new friend's family.

Fellow Dubliner Scott, 47, has been nominated for his role in the romantic fantasy All of Us Strangers.

Examining the relationship between Scott's character Adam and Harry (played by fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal), it scooped the most gongs (seven) at the 2023 British Independent Film Awards in December.

Bookmakers Paddy Power currently have Murphy as the 8/11 favourite, followed by Cooper (6/5), DiCaprio (12/1), Scott, Domingo (both 16/1) and Keoghan (25/1)

Staunton in the running

Meanwhile, in the Television categories, second-generation Irish actress Imelda Staunton is up for an award.

The London-born star has been nominated for Best Performance in a TV Series (Drama) for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix show The Crown.

The awards ceremony starts at 1am GMT on Monday and is available to stream outside the US via subscription service Paramount Plus.

A highlights show will air on RTÉ2 at 9pm on Monday.