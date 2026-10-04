Police name two men who died in workplace-related incident in Co. Down as community left reeling

POLICE have named two men who died in a workplace-related incident in Co. Down.

Joseph Hobbs, 23, from the Comber area, and Mark Glover, 38, from Ballygowan died in Crossnacreevy on Friday morning when a trench they were working collapsed.

Dr Kathryn Owen of the UUP said the area's 'close-knit community' was in shock at the tragedy while a fundraiser has been set up to help the men's families with funeral expenses.

The PSNI said emergency services attended the incident in the Ballygowan Road area but despite medical treatment at the scene, the men were sadly pronounced deceased.

"They have been named as 23-year-old Joseph Hobbs from the Comber area, and 38-year-old Mark Glover from Ballygowan," read a statement.

"The deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this time and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this tragic incident.

"We continue to work closely with the Health and Safety Executive and others, as enquiries into the circumstances of what happened continue."

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said four appliances and three specialist rescue teams were despatched to the scene.

"The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) are with the loved ones of two people who died following an incident on Ballygowan Road, Crossnacreevy, Carryduff," added a spokesperson.

Families facing 'unimaginable pain'

Dr Owen, the UUP representative for Belfast South and Mid Down, said her thoughts were with the families of those involved in what she described as a 'truly horrific incident'.

"Crossnacreevy is a close-knit community, and I know this will have caused enormous shock and sadness, both locally and across the wider area," she added.

"While the circumstances are still being investigated, I would urge everyone to avoid speculating about what has happened.

"Out of respect for the families, we should allow the authorities to carry out their work and establish the facts.

"I also want to pay tribute to our emergency services and specialist rescue teams, who have responded to an incredibly difficult situation.

"As always, they have shown great professionalism and dedication.

"My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragedy."

A fundraiser set up to help the men's families with funeral expenses has so far raised more than £5,800.

It said the men, who were both fathers, had 'two families who are now facing unimaginable pain and a future without the people they loved so deeply'.

"Mark and Joe were so much more than friends. They were sons, dads, brothers, family members and friends," it added.

"They were people who were loved deeply and whose lives touched so many others.

“Their absence will be felt every single day.

"Although nothing can take away the pain their families are experiencing, we want to come together as friends, and as a community to make sure their families are not left to face the financial burden that comes with such an unexpected tragedy.

"We are raising funds to help both families with funeral costs and associated expenses, giving them one less thing to worry about during this devastating time.

"Most importantly, we want them to be able to concentrate on each other, on their children, and on saying goodbye to Mark and Joe with the love they deserve."

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