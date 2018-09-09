Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing of Eddie O’Rourke, 18, in Runcorn
News

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing of Eddie O’Rourke, 18, in Runcorn

Eddie O'Rourke (Image: Facebook)

THREE teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in Runcorn, Cheshire on Friday night.

Eddie O’Rourke, of The Clough, Runcorn, sustained a serious injury outside the Royal British Legion on Castle Road in Halton Village at around 8.30pm on Friday.

Mr O’Rourke was taken to Warrington General Hospital via ambulance but sadly died.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Following the launch of a murder investigation, three teenage boys from Runcorn have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Advertisement

They are currently in custody helping police with their enquiries.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are working incredibly hard to establish the exact circumstances of what happened,” said Detective Inspector Adam Waller, of Cheshire Police’s Major Investigation Team.

“Three teenage boys from Runcorn – aged 17, 16 and 15 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

“I would also like to reassure the community that, at this stage, this is believed to be an isolated incident.

“Local officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community and anyone with any issues or concerns is urged to speak to them.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may help with their investigation to get in touch.

They would particularly like to to hear from anyone who was driving along Main Street or Castle Road at around 8.30pm and may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Advertisement

Anyone with information should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 177899, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

See More: Cheshire, Cheshire Constabulary, Eddie O'Rourke, Runcorn

Related

'Remorseless' DJ Michael Brady jailed after recording himself sexually assaulting sleeping woman
News 1 month ago

'Remorseless' DJ Michael Brady jailed after recording himself sexually assaulting sleeping woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies at UK hospital
News 2 months ago

Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies at UK hospital

By: Aidan Lonergan

Dad suspected of paedophilia for staying in hotel with teenage daughter
News 6 months ago

Dad suspected of paedophilia for staying in hotel with teenage daughter

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Woman arrested as part of investigation into fatal Bray Boxing Club shooting
News 2 hours ago

Woman arrested as part of investigation into fatal Bray Boxing Club shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man left with fractured eye socket following beating from gang
News 16 hours ago

Man left with fractured eye socket following beating from gang

By: Rebecca Keane

One born as Irish firefighters aid expecting mother over the phone
News 17 hours ago

One born as Irish firefighters aid expecting mother over the phone

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend looks to be a wet one
News 20 hours ago

The weather this weekend looks to be a wet one

By: Rebecca Keane

Mattress Mick reveals Donald Trump refused an Irish made mattress for his Irish visit
News 1 day ago

Mattress Mick reveals Donald Trump refused an Irish made mattress for his Irish visit

By: Rebecca Keane