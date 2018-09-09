Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing of Eddie O’Rourke, 18, in Runcorn

THREE teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in Runcorn, Cheshire on Friday night.

Eddie O’Rourke, of The Clough, Runcorn, sustained a serious injury outside the Royal British Legion on Castle Road in Halton Village at around 8.30pm on Friday.

Mr O’Rourke was taken to Warrington General Hospital via ambulance but sadly died.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Following the launch of a murder investigation, three teenage boys from Runcorn have been arrested in relation to the incident.

They are currently in custody helping police with their enquiries.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are working incredibly hard to establish the exact circumstances of what happened,” said Detective Inspector Adam Waller, of Cheshire Police’s Major Investigation Team.

“Three teenage boys from Runcorn – aged 17, 16 and 15 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

“I would also like to reassure the community that, at this stage, this is believed to be an isolated incident.

“Local officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community and anyone with any issues or concerns is urged to speak to them.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may help with their investigation to get in touch.

They would particularly like to to hear from anyone who was driving along Main Street or Castle Road at around 8.30pm and may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 177899, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.