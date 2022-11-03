Trial of 'No Bounty' Celebrations box to be rolled out in coming weeks

BOUNTY BARS are being removed from Celebrations tubs as part of a trial "off the back of public demand".

Mars Wrigley is trialling removing the coconut-flavoured treats after 39% of consumers said they wanted Bounty's banished from Celebrations for good.

"No Bounty" Celebrations tubs are being rolled out across 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations in November and December.

The limited edition tubs will include additional Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Galaxy and Maltesers sweets to make up for the missing bars.

It follows a Bounty Return Scheme last year, in which dislikers of Baounty were able to return their unwanted chocolates and swap them for Maltesers after the Christmas period.

Mars Wrigley said that in a survey of 2,000 British people aged between 18 and 65, almost one in five (18%) people would feel irritated to find only Bounty bars left in the tub.

Meanwhile, over half (58%) of people believed it would lead to a family argument.

While 39% wanted the bars banished for good, 22% said they liked Bounty the least of all the tub’s options.

However, Mars Wrigley said it was not prepared to make a final decision yet after 18% named Bounty as their favourite.

Polling suggested it was popular with a more mature palette, with 38% of over-55s choosing it as their preferred bar.

Emily Owen, Celebrations senior brand manager, said: “Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.

"Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether.

“You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone."