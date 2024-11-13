Tributes after acclaimed singer-songwriter Johnny Duhan dies while swimming off Galway coast

TRIBUTES have been paid to Irish singer-songwriter Johnny Duhan, who passed away while swimming off the coast of Co. Galway yesterday.

Gardaí said they were called Silver Strand in Barna shortly after 10am on Tuesday following a report that a man had failed to return to shore following a swim.

Around four hours later, the body of a man aged in his 70s, now known to be Duhan, was recovered and brought to Galway Docks by the Galway RNLI.

Meanwhile, a search is continuing for a woman in her 30s who was similarly reported missing in the area yesterday morning after failing to return from a swim.

'Much-loved songwriter'

Duhan, 74, began his career in the music industry as lead singer of Limerick beat band, Granny's Intentions.

After leaving the group in the early 1970s, he had a spell with St James' Gate before carving out a solo career.

He is perhaps best known for his song The Voyage, the most famous version of which was recorded by Christy Moore in 1989.

His songs have also been performed by the likes of The Dubliners, Mary Black and Dolores Keane.

On Twitter/X, Taoiseach Simon Harris described Duhan as 'a renowned and much-loved songwriter'.

"Thinking of his family and loved ones at this very sad time," he added.

Ciarán Cannon, the outgoing Galway East TD and himself a musician, described Duhan as a 'deeply reflective and kind man'.

"So sorry to hear of the tragic death of Johnny Duhan, one of our most talented, a deeply reflective and kind man who had a remarkable appreciation of the beauty and complexity of life," he posted on Twitter/X.

"My deepest sympathy to his family and friends. RIP Johnny."

Very sad to hear last night about the death of wonderful Irish songwriter Johnny Duhan. “There is a time in life I know

When we all must outgrow young ideals

And the wisdom that we gain

When we all must outgrow young ideals

And the wisdom that we gain

Is paid for with the pain I now feel" (J. Duhan) #JohnnyDuhan

Fiachna Ó Braonáin, radio host and member of Hothouse Flowers, dubbed Duhan 'a master wordsmith'.

He added: "I played Johnny Duhan's music regularly on @RTERadio1 and his songs always received such a warm response and without fail, I received a beautifully-crafted thank-you note from Johnny… every time."

Eamon Carr, co-founder of Irish folk-rock group Horslips, wrote: "So sad to hear the tragic news.

"I'm lucky enough to have seen the great Johnny Duhan regularly back in the day when he fronted thrilling Limerick soul band Granny's Intentions with inspirational intensity.

"Rest easily Johnny. Peace."

Duhan is due to be laid to rest on Friday at St Killian's Church in New Inn, Co. Galway.

Search continues

In a statement today, gardaí said they are continuing to search for the missing woman.

"While attending the scene at Silver Strand yesterday morning, we became aware that another person — a woman in her 30s — had also entered the water for a swim and had failed to return," read the statement.

"Searches for this woman are being co-ordinated by An Garda Síochána and assisted by our colleagues in the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI, Galway Lifeboat Station, the Galway Civil Defence, Galway Sub Aqua Club as well as local volunteers.

"These searches have resumed this morning and are ongoing.

"We continue to provide our support to the loved ones of the missing young woman, and would like to thank the community in Galway, Barna in particular, for their care and assistance over the past 24 hours.

"It is greatly appreciated."