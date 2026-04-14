Tributes paid following death of ‘iconic’ Clannad singer Moya Brennan

IRISH folk singer and musician Moya Brennan has died at the age of 73.

The star, who was the lead singer of the group Clannad, was surrounded by her family as she passed away peacefully in Co. Donegal yesterday (April 13) they confirmed in a statement.

Born in Dublin but raised in the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht in north-west Donegal, Brennan was the eldest of nine siblings.

An accomplished singer, songwriter and harpist, she first began performing professionally in 1970 when her family formed the Celtic folk band Clannad.

Brennan was the lead singer for the band which also featured her uncles, twins Noel and Pádraig Duggan, and her brothers Pól and Ciarán Brennan.

Her younger sister Enya also performed with the band in its early days.

By the early 1980s Clannad had found mainstream success.

The band created the theme tune for the Troubles-based ITV series Harry's Game, which first aired in 1982, and later recorded the theme tune for the channel’s popular Robin of Sherwood series, which was released in 1984.

Over the years Clannad grew a global fanbase and secured multiple awards, including a Bafta and a Grammy.

Brennan also went on to carve out a successful solo career, with her first individual album, Máire, released in 1992.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of her death.

Describing her as an “iconic Irish voice” he said: “Along with her Clannad bandmates, Moya brought Irish folk music to the international stage. “

He added: “Deepest sympathies to Moya’s family and friends at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris said Brennan was a “musical icon with a unique voice of extraordinary beauty”.

“She went from Gweedore to global renown with Clannad, bringing Irish music to the international audience,” he added.

“Her loss will be deeply felt throughout the music and arts communities, and far beyond.”

Funeral details have yet to be confirmed.

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