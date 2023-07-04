Tributes paid to Munster coach Greig Oliver who passed away this week

A NUMBER OF TRIBUTES have been paid to a Munster coach who tragically passed away in a paragliding accident while in South Africa. Former Scotland international and current Munster Rugby elite performance officer, Greig Oliver (58), was in Cape Town when his aircraft hit another in the air.

Emergency services attended the scene but were unable to save the Munster coach.

The Munster coach joined Munster in 2011 and was in South Africa to visit his son Jack Oliver, who is part of Ireland's u20 World Rugby Under-20 Championship playing squad.

A former director of rugby with Garryowen, Oliver served as an assistant coach of the Ireland U20 team from 2011 to 2014. As a player, he earned three caps for Scotland, featuring in both the 1987 and 1991 World Cups.

Munster offered their condolences on their website on Monday.

Munster Rugby CEO, Ian Flanagan, said: "On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Greig's wife Fiona, son Jack, daughter Ciara, and the wider Oliver family. We are all in a state of shock following Greig's tragic passing.

"He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community. Greig made his presence felt each day; he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humor.

💔 Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our close friend & colleague Greig Oliver. Our immediate thoughts are with Greig's wife Fiona, children Jack & Ciara, & the wider Oliver family. May he rest in peace 🌹 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) July 3, 2023

"He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field. May he rest in peace.'"

Commenting on the news, IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts also said,"'On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time. Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

"Today's news is an unspeakable tragedy, and our thoughts are with Greig's wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family, and colleagues. May he rest in peace."

"Munster Rugby and the IRFU are liaising directly with Greig's family, providing them with any assistance and support required at this time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

