Two arrested after huge seizure of suspected cannabis at Larne Harbour

POLICE have arrested two people after seizing suspected herbal cannabis with a street value of around £120,000 at Larne Harbour in Co. Antrim on Saturday.

The discovery was made following a search of a van at the harbour at around 10.35pm on Saturday evening.

A 36-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

"Through Operation DEALBREAKER, and the multi-agency efforts of the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity," said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton.

He urged anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to call police on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.