Two arrested after suspected drugs worth around £350,000 seized in Co. Tyrone
News

Two arrested after suspected drugs worth around £350,000 seized in Co. Tyrone

The haul contained suspected cannabis, cocaine and other Class A and Class C controlled drugs (Image: PSNI)

POLICE arrested two men after suspected drugs with an estimated street value of around £350,000 were seized in Co. Tyrone.

The discovery was made on Friday afternoon at an address between Seskinore and Fintona following planned searches by officers from the Lisnaskea District Support Team.

Large amounts of suspected cannabis, cocaine and other Class A and Class C controlled drugs were seized, in addition to various electronic items.

The two men, aged 29 and 25, were released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

'Only half the battle'

"Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs," said Sergeant Robinson of the PSNI.

"This seizure is significant but getting these drugs off the streets is only half the battle.

“We work with a range of partner agencies to try to break this cycle and reduce the devastating impact it can have.

"The harrowing impact of drug use on the lives and relationships of people remains a huge focus for us as a District.”"

Sergeant Robinson urged anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

See More: Co Tyrone, Drug Seizure, PSNI

Related

Reward for information over attempted murder of police officer increased to £150,000
News 3 days ago

Reward for information over attempted murder of police officer increased to £150,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two more arrested by police investigating attempted murder of off-duty officer
News 1 week ago

Two more arrested by police investigating attempted murder of off-duty officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Rally following police officer shooting sends message that there will be no return to violence
News 2 weeks ago

Rally following police officer shooting sends message that there will be no return to violence

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Sinn Féin and DUP to outline next steps after Protocol deal while in Washington for St Patrick's events
News 3 hours ago

Sinn Féin and DUP to outline next steps after Protocol deal while in Washington for St Patrick's events

By: Gerard Donaghy

Neither funny ha ha nor funny peculiar
News 23 hours ago

Neither funny ha ha nor funny peculiar

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Patrick — the patron saint in perspective
News 23 hours ago

Patrick — the patron saint in perspective

By: Mary Kenny

The different faces of immigration — and discrimination
Comment 1 day ago

The different faces of immigration — and discrimination

By: Joe Horgan

Drugs parcels worth €220k seized in Ireland came from Italy, France, Netherlands and UK
News 2 days ago

Drugs parcels worth €220k seized in Ireland came from Italy, France, Netherlands and UK

By: Fiona Audley