Two arrested after suspected drugs worth around £350,000 seized in Co. Tyrone

POLICE arrested two men after suspected drugs with an estimated street value of around £350,000 were seized in Co. Tyrone.

The discovery was made on Friday afternoon at an address between Seskinore and Fintona following planned searches by officers from the Lisnaskea District Support Team.

Large amounts of suspected cannabis, cocaine and other Class A and Class C controlled drugs were seized, in addition to various electronic items.

The two men, aged 29 and 25, were released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

'Only half the battle'

"Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs," said Sergeant Robinson of the PSNI.

"This seizure is significant but getting these drugs off the streets is only half the battle.

“We work with a range of partner agencies to try to break this cycle and reduce the devastating impact it can have.

"The harrowing impact of drug use on the lives and relationships of people remains a huge focus for us as a District.”"

Sergeant Robinson urged anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.