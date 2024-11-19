Two arrests after patrol car rammed in early morning police chase

TWO men have been arrested after a patrol car was rammed in a police pursuit in the early hours of the morning.

Police spotted a speeding car on the Westlink in west Belfast at around 2.30am yesterday morning (November 18).

The driver failed to stop when signalled to by officers, but instead driving off at an increased speed, at one stage while on the wrong side of the road.

“A police pursuit ensued, and officers attempted to slow the vehicle down by the use of a stinger device being deployed,” he PSNI’s Inspector Irwin said.

“The driver continued towards Blacks Road and ended up colliding with the police vehicle when it was brought to a stop in Stockmans Lane.”

Two men, aged 33 and 24, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and driving with no licence.

They were both transported to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The PSNI have confirmed that the 24-year-old man has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue – whilst the 33-year-old man remains in custody.

“Extensive damage was caused to the police vehicle, thankfully, however, minor injuries were reported by two officers,” Insp Irwin added.

“I would stress that the actions of the driver responsible for the pursuit and subsequent collision with our officers is totally unacceptable,” he added.

“Our officers were working to keep people safe when this reckless act occurred and attacks like these should be wholly condemned.

“This pursuit took place on one of Northern Ireland's busiest road networks - due to the seriousness of what happened, officers were forced to close part of the M1 for a time until the vehicle was brought to a safe stop.

“Thankfully we are not dealing with more serious injuries today. Repairs will need to be carried out to our response vehicle before it can be used again.”

The police force has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Our investigation is underway and we’re appealing to anyone who saw the Golf or captured dash-cam footage of its movements to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 99 18/11/24,” Insp Irwin added.