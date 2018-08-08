Two construction workers take their own lives in Britain every day, charity warns

A NEW campaign launched by the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity aims to highlight suicide rates within the industry and raise funds to improve services for those at risk.

The Save a Life initiative reveals the shocking fact that two construction workers take their lives in Britain every day.

In a bid to address the situation, the charity has launched a fundraising campaign to ensure that their helpline continues to deliver emergency support for those in need.

A spokesperson for the charity told The Irish Post: “Every single working day in the UK two construction workers take their own life, while stress, anxiety and depression accounts for a fifth of all work-related illness.

“That’s why we have launched our ‘Save a Life’ campaign and are reaching out to the construction sector to make a difference by pledging to make an annual donation and becoming a company supporter.”

They added: “With predictable funding we can plan and grow our vital charitable work and ensure that our 24/7 Construction Industry Helpline continues to deliver the emergency financial and emotional support that our construction workforce and their families so badly need.”

Last year, the Construction Industry Helpline supported over 1500 construction families in crisis and over 400 families were granted £735,000 of emergency financial help.

Of the 1500 calls into the helpline, 1100 of these were given advice and support on issues ranging from stress and depression to legal, debt management and taxation advice.

Bill Hill, CEO of the Lighthouse Club Charity, said: “We’re on a massive journey to change attitudes towards mental health and leading the way with the industry's Building Mental Health programme.

“By ensuring that every one of our 2.1 million construction workers know where to turn to in times of need, you and your business can make a real difference to people’s lives and help eradicate these horrific figures”.

He added: “Change the life of a construction worker today by simply providing an annual donation of either £250, £500 or £1000.

“In return we will send you a pack of our helpline cards for you to distribute to your workforce and posters to display throughout your business and share your support on our social media channels.

"And if you pledge a £1000 donation per annum we’ll say a great big thank you by including your logo on our website’s Company Supporter Page.”

The Charity receives no public finance and relies on the support from within the industry and its nationwide network of 21 independent, volunteer managed Regional Lighthouse Clubs to fund its charitable work.

To support the Save a Life campaign click here.