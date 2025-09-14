Two cyclists die in separate collisions on Ireland's road this weekend

TWO cyclists have died in separate collisions on Ireland's roads this weekend.

In the first incident, a man in his 80s was fatally injured following a hit-and-run at Batterstown, Ballivor, Co. Meath at around 10am on Friday.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and are particularly interested in the movements of heavy goods vehicles in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on (046) 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Carlow collision

Meanwhile, in Co Carlow, a man in his 20s died following a collision involving a car and a cyclist on Friday.

The collision occurred on the N80 at Kilmeany at around 11pm.

The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body transferred to the mortuary in Waterford University Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.10pm on Friday are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.