Two hospitalised after stolen car mounts footpath in Co. Down

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a stolen BMW mounted a footpath and collided with another vehicle in Co. Down.

The incident occurred in the Newtownards area following a report of an earlier creeper-style burglary in the Lisburn area on Friday morning.

A man in his 20s who was arrested has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

"At approximately 10am we received a report that a man had gained entry to a house in the Bridge Street area and stole the keys to a grey coloured BMW, before making off in the vehicle," said Chief Inspector McGrattan of the PSNI.

"The car was later seen driving erratically in the Newtownards area where it mounted a footpath and crashed into another vehicle injuring two people inside.

"They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

"The driver then made off in the direction of west Belfast where he was detained by police in the Sultan's Square area.

"The man, aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary with intent to steal, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving and failing to stop where accident occurred causing damage."

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the car being driven in the Lisburn, Newtownards or West Belfast areas to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 475 of August 11, 2023.