Two men charged after series of thefts from quarries across Northern Ireland

POLICE officers investigating a series of thefts and burglaries from quarries across Northern Ireland have charged two men.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have charged the men, both aged 33, with multiple counts of theft.

They have also been charged with burglary from a non-dwelling, arson, criminal damage and attempted theft.

The PSNI confirmed the charges in a statement made this morning.

The pair are expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 18.