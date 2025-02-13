Two men charged in investigation into New IRA

TWO men have been charged in connection with an investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, have charged two men to court.

The men, aged 43 and 49, have been charged with collecting information likely to be of use to terrorists.

They are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates' Court today (February 13).

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“A third man, aged 44, has been released following questioning, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service,” they added.