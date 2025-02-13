Two men charged in investigation into New IRA
News

Two men charged in investigation into New IRA

TWO men have been charged in connection with an investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, have charged two men to court.

The men, aged 43 and 49, have been charged with collecting information likely to be of use to terrorists.

They are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates' Court today (February 13).

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“A third man, aged 44, has been released following questioning, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service,” they added.

See More: New IRA

Related

Searches carried out by police investigating New IRA
News 8 months ago

Searches carried out by police investigating New IRA

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over claim of responsibility for attempted murder of Detective John Caldwell
News 1 year ago

Man arrested over claim of responsibility for attempted murder of Detective John Caldwell

By: Irish Post

Man arrested over New IRA links and claim on Detective John Caldwell shooting
News 1 year ago

Man arrested over New IRA links and claim on Detective John Caldwell shooting

By: Irish Post

Latest

Taoiseach and Tánaiste among nine ministers heading to the US for St Patrick's Day
News 16 hours ago

Taoiseach and Tánaiste among nine ministers heading to the US for St Patrick's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern for man missing from Co. Wicklow for two weeks
News 17 hours ago

Concern for man missing from Co. Wicklow for two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man reveals he was scammed out of £200,000 as PSNI warns of romance fraud ahead of Valentine's Day
News 18 hours ago

Man reveals he was scammed out of £200,000 as PSNI warns of romance fraud ahead of Valentine's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested as gardaí seize €5m worth of cocaine in Co. Kildare
News 18 hours ago

Two arrested as gardaí seize €5m worth of cocaine in Co. Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

CCTV image released in bid to find vehicle owners who may have information about fatal Co. Donegal collision
News 19 hours ago

CCTV image released in bid to find vehicle owners who may have information about fatal Co. Donegal collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Witness appeal after driver killed in Offaly collision
News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after driver killed in Offaly collision

By: Fiona Audley