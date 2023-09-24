Two men die in separate road traffic collisions in Dublin and Kerry

TWO MEN have died in separate road collisions in the early hours of this morning in Dublin and Kerry.

The deaths came just hours after that of a nine-year-old boy in Bundoran, Co. Donegal, who died in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, according to latest figures released by gardaí on Friday morning, there have been almost 25 per cent more deaths on Ireland's roads so far this year than at the same stage last year.

Kerry collision

In Kerry, a man in his 20s died following a collision involving a taxi and a pedestrian at around 2am this morning.

The incident occurred on the R553 at Ballydonohoe, Lisselton near Ballybunion.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, where the pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry.

The driver, a male in his 40s, did not require immediate medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Motorcyclist dies

Meanwhile, in Dublin, a motorcyclist died in a collision involving a pedestrian shortly before 2.45am at a roundabout on Whitestown Way in Tallaght.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The deaths follow that of the young boy in Bundoran on Saturday evening.

Gardaí have urged the driver to come forward after the car failed to remain at the scene.

They have also asked anyone with information to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 985 8530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Latest figures from gardaí show that as of Friday morning, there were 132 deaths on Ireland's so far this year, up from 107 at the same stage in 2022.

The increase of 25 deaths marks a rise of more than 23 per cent.

The corresponding figure for 2019 meanwhile was 99 fatalities.

On Sunday morning, the Road safety Authority urged drivers to exercise caution on Ireland's road after Met Éireann issued Orange and Yellow rain warnings for today.