PSNI chief praises John Caldwell’s ‘selfless courage’ on anniversary of attempted murder

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has praised the “tremendous and selfless courage” of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell a year to the day that he was shot while off duty.

DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his son on the evening of Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Omagh as he packed up after coaching a youth football team.

The senior police officer, who was seriously injured in the attack, has gone on to make a full recovery.

Today, Chf Const Boutcher paid tribute to him, stating: “It’s one year on since this cowardly attempt to take John’s life took place.

“This despicable attack took place among terrified children and parents and, distressingly, in front of John’s young son.

“I would like to, first of all, acknowledge John’s tremendous and selfless courage.

“The high esteem in which he is held by colleagues and friends speaks volumes. And my thoughts, and that of the entire Service, are with John and his family, as he continues his recovery journey.”

Chf Const Boutcher added that the police force would "relentlessy pursue" those responsible for the attack.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer our community, and I welcome the 36 arrests to-date, with 14 people charged and four reported to the Public Prosecution Service," he said.

“Our officers will continue to relentlessly pursue those responsible for this most vicious act, seeking to bring all who have played any part before the courts."

He added: “I know that the support received from the public has been tremendous and, for this, we extend a heartfelt thanks.”