Two men in critical condition following Co. Down collision

TWO men are in a critical condition following a serious single-vehicle collision in Co. Down.

The incident occurred off the Ardglass Road in Downpatrick shortly after 10pm on Friday.

According to police, a silver BMW vehicle collided with a stone pillar.

"Two men, the driver and passenger, were injured and taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to their injuries which are described as critical," read a PSNI statement.

Police have urged anyone with information or relevant video footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1629 of September12.