Two officers injured in police car ramming attack
News

TWO PSNI officers were injured when their police car was “deliberately rammed” in an attack in Co. Armagh.

Police have appealed for information following the incident which happened in Crossmaglen at around 5.30am this morning.

The damaged police car

Local policing Inspector Lawson said: “Officers were on patrol in the town at around 5.30am when they observed a suspicious black Volkswagen CC in the Cardinal O’Fiaich Square area.

“The vehicle failed to stop for police and, following a short pursuit to North Street, it rammed the side of the police car, causing damage and injuries to the two officers inside. A vehicle parked nearby was also damaged.”

He added: “The suspect vehicle then made off in the direction of Carran Road.

“Due to the dangerous manner in which it was being driven, other officers in the area were unable to safely continue the pursuit without posing significant risk to the public.”

The police force has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, which is likely to be bearing significant frontal damage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 229 of 24/12/24,” Insp Lawson said.

“This vehicle was, in effect, used as a weapon against our officers,” he added.

“It is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way.

“We’re thankful that our colleagues don’t appear, at this stage, to have suffered significant injury, but the outcome could have been much worse.

“Those responsible should expect to be brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.”

