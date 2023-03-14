Two people dead after horror accidents on Irish roads

POLICE are appealing for information after two people were killed in separate accidents on Irish roads over the weekend.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, March 12.

The incident happened at around 3.30am in Kilduff, near Pallasgreen in Co.Limerick, the police force confirms.

“The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, received fatal injuries following the collision,” they add.

A male passenger, aged in his 30s, is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick.

A female child and a male toddler are also receiving medical treatment, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

In Louth a similar tragedy occurred at around the same time.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic incident at 2.30am on Sunday, March 12 on the R176 in Carlingford.

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, later passed away from his injuries, police confirm.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the incident or have video or dash-cam footage from the collision in Limerick should contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400.

Those with information relating to the collision in Louth should contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 4800.

Alternatively information regarding either incident can be given to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any Garda Station.