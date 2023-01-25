Two teens charged with murder of 18-year-old James Quigley

TWO teenagers have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death last week.

Raymond James Quigley — known as James — from Wymondham, Norfolk was approached by two males on Westgate Street in Ipswich at around 3.35pm on Tuesday, January 17.

He was stabbed four times in the torso.

Despite the swift arrival of emergency services, Mr Quigley sadly died at the scene.

A second man who was with the victim was chased and threatened with a knife by one of the suspects during the incident, but managed to escape unharmed.

A fundraiser has been set up by James' sister, Kathleen McKenna, to help with the costs of Mr Quigley's funeral.

Following extensive police enquiries, officers arrested two male teenagers on Saturday, January 21.

Alfie Hammett, 18, of Rushmere St Andrew and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were taken into police custody for questioning.

They were subsequently charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

In her fundraiser, Ms McKenna spoke of the devastation her brother's death had caused.

"Our family will never be the same without him, he shined as bright as any star," she wrote.