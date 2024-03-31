Two women charged after alleged acid attack
DETECTIVES investigating an alleged acid attack have charged two women in connection with the incident.

It was reported that two people approached a man in Hilfield Lane, Aldenham, Hertfordshire on Monday, March 18 and threw what was believed to be a corrosive substance over him.

On Wednesday, police arrested two women in connection with the incident.

Angelina O’Drisscoll, 34, of Newton Close, Harrow and Victoria O’Drisscoll, 31, of Woodcock Hill, Harrow were subsequently charged and remanded with possession of a bladed article in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The two women appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on Thursday where they pleaded not guilty and were released on bail to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday, April 25.

"I hope that this news comes as reassurance to the local community," said Detective Inspector Claire Richardson-Wabe of Hertfordshire Constabulary.

"This is an isolated incident, and we are not looking to pursue any other suspects.

"This incident has required a significant number of resources including from specialist teams and the Local Crime Unit in Hertsmere."

