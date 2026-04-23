Dublin museum which tells 'riches to rags' tale of the city wins EU award

A MUSEUM in Dublin which offers a unique historical insight on the shifting fortunes of the capital has received a prestigious EU heritage award.

14 Henrietta St has won the European Heritage Award/Europa Nostra Award.

The site, which is owned by Dublin City Council, is a social history museum located within a grand 18th century Georgian townhouse.

It tells the story of the building itself, which, over the centuries, went from being an elite residence for a wealthy family, to a tenement dwelling which housed up to 100 people.

Opened as a museum in 2018, the 14 Henrietta St experience invites visitors to enter the house and explore its “life”.

This week the European Commission and Europa Nostra announced the site as the winner of their award in the category of Citizen’s Engagement and Awareness-raising.

“On behalf of Dublin City Council, I want to sincerely thank the jury for this wonderful recognition,” Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Ray McAdam said.

“It is a great honour for our city to receive such a prestigious European award, and it reflects many years of dedication, care and imagination from the remarkable team behind the museum at 14 Henrietta Street,” he added.

“Today, 14 Henrietta Street is deeply loved by the people of Dublin and by visitors from across the world.

“That affection speaks to the care, respect and authenticity with which the museum tells the story of our city.

“This award recognises the extraordinary work of the team who made this vision possible, but it also honours the thousands of lives that passed through the doors of this house over more than 300 years."

The museum is operated by the Dublin City Council Culture Company, whose Chief Executive Iseult Dunne said everything they do is “shaped by listening to, engaging with and learning from the people who connect with the house and its history”.

She explained: “We aim to ensure that visitors can explore the history and heritage of Dublin in ways that feel meaningful and accessible.

“ This recognition is a tribute to the commitment of our team and the many people who continue to contribute to and enrich the work of the museum.”

The museum has also been shortlisted for the Public Choice Award 2026. Votes can be cast until May 12, here,

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.