Unmarked garda lorry is patrolling Ireland’s roads to catch drivers on phones

AN UNMARKED Garda lorry is patrolling Ireland’s roads to catch drivers who use their phones or fail to wear their seatbelts while behind the wheel.

The force confirmed the details of Operation IOMPAR today, which has seen them deploy the new unmarked HGV to help reduce collisions by detecting those driving while distracted.

In operation already, the HGV will be used by Roads Policing Units across the country on its dual-carriageway and motorway network.

So far this year, Gardaí have caught more than 15,000 people using their phone while driving – nearly 2,000 more than during the same period in 2023.

Last month alone, 421 drivers received a fine and penalty points on their licence having been found using their phone behind the wheel.

More than 100 distracted drivers have been caught since the HGV has been in action - the majority of whom were found to be using their phone while driving.

“Due to the height of some vehicles, it can be difficult at times for Gardaí to detect motorists committing offences such as travelling without a seatbelt, using a phone or electronic device while driving holding a mobile phone or engaging in other poor driving behaviour that can distract and therefore potentially lead to a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“When in use on a targeted operation, the HGV will allow Gardaí to observe drivers in any make, model or size vehicle from a more elevated position and therefore help them to enforce the key life-safer offences. “

The HGV is driven by a specially trained Garda officer, while a second officer looks out for road traffic violations.

A number of interceptor vehicles follow the lorry, ready to pull over the offending drivers.

"It’s not always easy to clearly observe the irresponsible drivers of some vehicles on a dual carriage-way or motorway so introducing an unmarked HGV will hugely support our work,” Superintendent Stephen McCauley of the police force’s Roads Policing unit, said.

"Operations like this are important because they mean that those that are detected for a road traffic offence must consider their unsafe driving.

“Drivers need to know that there is a real risk of them causing a fatal or serious injury collision if distracted and not keeping their full attention on the road,” he added.

"Ensuring that road users are safe requires us to keep at pace with the latest in technology and to be strategic about how we drive home the message.

“Our new HGC tractor unit will elevate our position on the roads and help us to detect any drivers committing offences but ultimately it’s about keeping people safe.”