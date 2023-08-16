Vandals daub Dublin's Molly Malone statue with paint
News

Vandals daub Dublin's Molly Malone statue with paint

The chest of the statue appeared to have been daubed with black paint (Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

VANDALS have targeted Dublin's Molly Malone statue after the sculpture was daubed with paint.

The chest of the sculpture, which is located on Dublin's Suffolk Street, appeared to have been stained with a black substance.

It is unclear why the statue was targeted, although it appears the damage was done some time between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Dublin City Council said they were working to ensure the popular landmark was quickly restored to its former glory.

Tourists gathered at the popular statue on Wednesday (Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

"We can confirm that the Molly Malone statue has been vandalised with black paint," they said.

"We will be removing the paint as soon as possible."

The statue was created in 1988 for Dublin's millennium celebrations and was originally located on nearby Grafton Street.

It was moved to its current position outside the former St Andrew's Church in 2014 to make way for the construction of new Luas tracks.

According to Visit Dublin, the city's official tourism information website, the statue is affectionately nicknamed The Tart with the Cart by locals.

See More: Dublin, Molly Malone

Related

Teenager charged in Dublin with robbery of English tourist
News 1 day ago

Teenager charged in Dublin with robbery of English tourist

By: Nick Bramhill

Teenager arrested after three British tourists hospitalised in Temple Bar attack
News 3 days ago

Teenager arrested after three British tourists hospitalised in Temple Bar attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Totally unacceptable': TD calls for action after three British tourists hospitalised in Temple Bar attack
News 3 days ago

'Totally unacceptable': TD calls for action after three British tourists hospitalised in Temple Bar attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Crisis in the Irish health sector
News 1 day ago

Crisis in the Irish health sector

By: Nick Bramhill

Further blow for Irish pubs
News 1 day ago

Further blow for Irish pubs

By: Nick Bramhill

'Hatred and violence will not continue to threaten us': Memorial marks 25th anniversary of Omagh bombing
News 3 days ago

'Hatred and violence will not continue to threaten us': Memorial marks 25th anniversary of Omagh bombing

By: Gerard Donaghy

Government announces more than €1million in funding to promote Irish arts around the world
News 3 days ago

Government announces more than €1million in funding to promote Irish arts around the world

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for manslaughter after killing fellow pub-goer with single punch
News 3 days ago

Man jailed for manslaughter after killing fellow pub-goer with single punch

By: Gerard Donaghy