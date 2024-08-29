Vapes worth €3k containing cannabis seized after person falls ill
News

Vapes worth €3k containing cannabis seized after person falls ill

VAPES worth more than €3k containing suspected cannabis have been seized by Gardaí in Donegal.

Officers seized €3,080 of vaping products containing suspected illegal cannabinoids during searches carried out Bundoran and Donegal Town on August 22, they confirmed last night.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation into the sale or supply of cannabis in the form of oil and vapes, devices and e-cigarettes in Donegal, the Divisional Drugs Unit searched a number of premises,” the force confirmed in a statement.

“The searches followed on from Garda enquiries into reports of a medical incident, in which a member of the public had fallen ill,” they added.

Items seized during the search included 66 vapes and two bottles of oil, containing “suspected illegal cannabinoids” they confirmed.

The items seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

See More: Vapes

Related

Bill banning sale of vapes to children passes through Dáil
News 9 months ago

Bill banning sale of vapes to children passes through Dáil

By: Fiona Audley

Colum Eastwood steps down as SDLP leader
News 13 minutes ago

Colum Eastwood steps down as SDLP leader

By: Fiona Audley

Conall, Darragh and Naoise confirmed among Ireland’s storm names for year ahead
News 39 minutes ago

Conall, Darragh and Naoise confirmed among Ireland’s storm names for year ahead

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Taoiseach 'thrilled' to join Ireland’s athletes in France ahead of Paralympics competition opening
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach 'thrilled' to join Ireland’s athletes in France ahead of Paralympics competition opening

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland ‘deeply disturbed’ by disruption to aid operations in Gaza as 50,000 children face threat of polio
News 1 day ago

Ireland ‘deeply disturbed’ by disruption to aid operations in Gaza as 50,000 children face threat of polio

By: Fiona Audley

Police name motorcyclist who died following collision in County Antrim
News 1 day ago

Police name motorcyclist who died following collision in County Antrim

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí warn public over ‘fake news’ about attempted child abduction in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Gardaí warn public over ‘fake news’ about attempted child abduction in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

New legislation makes it a crime to steal pet cats and dogs in Northern Ireland
News 2 days ago

New legislation makes it a crime to steal pet cats and dogs in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley