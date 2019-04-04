Vegetarian food products could be banned from featuring words like burgers, sausages or bacon
News

Vegetarian food products could be banned from featuring words like burgers, sausages or bacon

VEGGIE BURGERS and Quorn sausages could soon be a thing of the past under EU plans designed to crackdown on food labelling.

According to The Guardian, the European parliament’s agriculture committee has approved a ban on vegetarian food manufacturers using terms traditionally associated with meat products, following an initial vote on the topic.

The changes to food-labelling regulation could see Quorn sausages renamed Quorn tubes while veggie burgers will become veggie discs.

Under the proposals, the use of words like steak, sausage, escalope, burger and hamburger would also be prohibited.

The legislation was put forward by French socialist MEP Éric Andrieu who described the change as “common sense”.

Advertisement

“The meat lobby is not involved in this,” he said. “It has generated a considerable debate among the political groups and a large majority wanted to clarify things.

“Particularly in the light of history, the history we share, you can have a steak or burger, you can’t call it something else.”

The proposals are being opposed by Greenpeace and other NGOs who view the decision to protect such terms as a potential blow for the sustainable food industry.

Andrieu, however, has argued that the change could offer an opportunity for vegetarian brands to “make their mark”.

The revised regulation passed an initial vote with an 80% approval but won’t be voted on by the full European parliament until after May’s European elections.

They will then be put to member states and the European commission.

Advertisement

See More: Burgers, Vegetarian, Vegetarianism

Related

Ireland among top 10 fast food eating nations in the world
News 1 year ago

Ireland among top 10 fast food eating nations in the world

By: Ryan Price

Irish dad, 32, disappears on holiday in Tenerife as family make desperate appeal for information
News 5 hours ago

Irish dad, 32, disappears on holiday in Tenerife as family make desperate appeal for information

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crash report reveals pilots 'could not stop nosedive'
News 6 hours ago

Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crash report reveals pilots 'could not stop nosedive'

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Health authorities investigating potential safety issue related to seizures reported following e-cigarette use
News 2 hours ago

Health authorities investigating potential safety issue related to seizures reported following e-cigarette use

By: Jack Beresford

Several people come forward to claim ‘Hamish’ the dog found aboard a train to Dublin
News 3 hours ago

Several people come forward to claim ‘Hamish’ the dog found aboard a train to Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

New Irish language report finds over 99% of RTÉ shows are in English only – while Cork council used Google to translate its website into Irish
News 7 hours ago

New Irish language report finds over 99% of RTÉ shows are in English only – while Cork council used Google to translate its website into Irish

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish Rail searching for owner of dog found on train to Dublin
News 1 day ago

Irish Rail searching for owner of dog found on train to Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

Joaquin Phoenix puts on a happy face in disturbing first trailer for 'Joker'
News 1 day ago

Joaquin Phoenix puts on a happy face in disturbing first trailer for 'Joker'

By: Jack Beresford