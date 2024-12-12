Victim waives anonymity as former Northern Ireland fire chief jailed for sexual abuse

A FORMER Chief Fire Officer for Northern Ireland was jailed today for sexual offences against an underage girl.

Gary Thompson, of Rogan Wood in Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim was sentenced today for two counts of indecent assault against a now 33-year-old woman who was only 15 when the abuse occurred between June and November 2006.

The court heard that Thompson met his victim through a community church in 2004.

He went on to groom and later abuse victim Nikella Holmes, who has waived her right to anonymity today in order to encourage other survivors of sexual abuse to come forward.

Thompson, 56, previously had a lengthy career in Northern Ireland’s Fire and Rescue Service, where he was made Chief Fire Officer for Northern Ireland in 2016.

He held the position until his suspension in December 2019, when the allegations came to light.

Having admitted two counts of indecent assault against his victim at a court hearing in June, he was jailed today at Belfast Crown Court for eight months and put on probation for 15 months thereafter.

He will also be subject to a five-year sexual offences protection order and will be on the sex offenders register for ten years.

Speaking out today, Ms Holmes thanked the PSNI “for their tremendous work throughout this lengthy and challenging process”.

“From the moment I reported via 101 I knew I would be treated with respect and care,” she said.

“I was believed and supported, throughout a difficult process by my investigating officer.”

She added: “Predators must face the consequences of their actions as my abuser has done today.

“I would encourage anyone who has gone through abuse to report if they wish to do so. There is support for you”

The PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Claire McGarvey, added: “Thompson was in a position of trust in the community and held in high regard.

“He took advantage of a 15-year-old child who he manipulated and believed he was in a ‘relationship’ with.

“Nikella met Thompson through a Community Church in November 2004,” she added.

“He began communicating with her over text to build a rapport which we would classify as grooming, before encouraging in person meet ups in 2006 when the indecent assaults took place in his car.

“He preyed on her and thought he would get away with it through manipulation. He was wrong.

“I’d like to praise Nikella who has shown immense bravery and courage in supporting the investigation.

“We will continue to work around the clock to bring child predators before the courts and would encourage anyone who may have been abused in a similar way to come forward. The passage of time doesn’t matter.

“Child abuse cannot continue in Northern Ireland, we will do everything in our power to stop predators in their tracks and get victims the justice they deserve.”