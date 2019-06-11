A WOMAN has spoken of her astonishment after finding a pair of dirty knickers on her seat when she boarded a Virgin Atlantic flight.

Rebecca Naish, 36, made the grim discovery last week as she began her trip from Heathrow Airport to Las Vegas in the US.

Sharing an image of the mislaid underwear on Twitter, Rebecca wrote: "Don’t think much of virgin Atlantic’s new pyjama policy! Found on my seat as I boarded the Vegas flight! @VirginAtlantic @richardbranson".

One shocked user replied: "Oh that’s so gross! - hope your flight gets better!"

Another joked: "Classic! Fantastic bonus!"

Replying to the tweet, Virgin Atlantic wrote: "Hi Rebecca, I am so sorry that this was on your seat as you boarded the flight. Please make a member of the crew aware of this immediately."

Speaking to Sun Online Travel after the thong-haul flight, Rebecca said she and the man next to her were left "horrified" by the discovery of the black pair of lacy knickers - with no sign of who they belonged to.

"I had to wait a while to get the flight attendant’s attention, as they were boarding people," she explained.

"A flight attendant finally came over, so I showed her and explained.

"She then just picked them up, bare-handed, and took them away and apologised."

Rebecca, from Buckinghamshire, added that she took the incident in jest and wouldn't be airing the dirty laundry in an official complaint.

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic told Sun Online Travel: "We're sorry to hear of Ms Naish's experience on-board one of our aircraft and would like to apologise.

"We never want to disappoint our customers and will be looking into this incident as a high priority."