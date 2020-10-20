WATCH: Beer kegs float down the street as Cork hit with severe flooding
News

BUSINESSES IN Cork who had been hoping to serve their final customers before lockdown measures are reintroduced have been hit with further difficulties as the city experiences severe flooding.

Areas in the city centre were under several feet of water after heavy rainfall overnight and early this morning, with pictures and videos showing severe disruption.

Cork City Council posted a video of the damage shortly before 9am this morning, stating "When we get the place cleaned up [shop local] like never before."

The video showed water pouring down Oliver Plunkett street, with a café's outdoor seating in danger of being washed away.

As the day wore on, flooding became heavier, and local fire units were called to the scene to help minimise flood damage. Citizens were encouraged to avoid the city centre until after 11am.

The River Lee had completely burst its banks, with Cork Safety Alerts sharing an incredible video of cars attempting to make their way precariously down the dangerously flooded road.

Cork's Idaho Cafe shared a video of further flooding in the South Mall area, showing bags of rubbish floating down the street...

And rain continued to fall as officials attempted to drain the streets of water.

Pubs are among the industry most hard-hit by this year's coronavirus pandemic, and with new restrictions set to force businesses to close their doors once more, many would have been hoping for a final hurrah.

The flooding has proved this to be an impossibility however, with local outlet Cork Beo sharing a video of dozens of beer kegs floating in the water, some being drawn down the street in strong currents.

Further footage of kegs floating downstream were shared by local business Idaho Café, who urged:

"This is not a drill, if you own a city business.. get in here.. [sic]."

While the city is experiencing extra difficulties, much of the city remains open for business. Locals are urged to support their local businesses where possible, particularly before the new restrictions come in at midnight on Wednesday.

