A CLIP of Phil Rosenthal sampling some of Ireland's finest whiskeys on the Netflix documentary series Somebody Feed Phil has been doing the rounds online.

The American food lover, who is famous for creating the hit comedy series Everybody Loves Raymond, has been embarking on an "eating tour of the world".

It's seen him taken in any number of far-flung locations as Bangkok, Buenos Aires, and Cape Town.

The show's second series, launched on Netflix just a few weeks ago, even sees Rosenthal head to Dublin in search of culinary delights.

But while the food on offer does not disappoint, Rosenthal ends up falling head-over-heels in love with some of the local tipples.

Guinness, of course, gets a mention but it's with Irish whiskey that Phil finds a real affinity.

"I've always been a scotch guy but now in Ireland, who knew? I didn't know. You knew. There's Irish whiskey" he says.

Red Breast, Writers Tears, and Powers are all sampled, with Rosenthal all the merrier for his experience.

"It's like honey," he proclaims at one point, as the whiskey begins to take hold, later declaring the sound of the bottle being poured as "the Irish mating call".

That's only the tip of the iceberg, Phil.

Somebody Feed Phil is available to watch and stream on Netflix now.