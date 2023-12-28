Weather data shows 2023 was warmest year on record for Ireland

NEW data released by Met Éireann confirms that 2023 has been the warmest year on record for Ireland.

In its Provisional State of the Irish Climate Report 2023, released today, the Irish weather office confirmed that with just a few days of the year remaining, it expects 2023 will be the warmest year on record for the nation.

For the first time this year, Ireland’s annual average temperature is greater than 11°C.

The previous warmest year was 2022, which recorded an annual average temperature of nearly 10.9°C, narrowly beating 2007 by just 0.1°C.

Keith Lambkin, Head of Climate Services at Met Éireann said today: “Ireland has seen a remarkable year with rainfall and warming at unprecedented levels at times.

“These record-breaking extremes have knock-on consequences to much of society. Past weather events are no longer a reliable indicator of future weather events, but knowing this allows us to better plan and adapt to our changing climate.”

Among the weather highlights of the year to date was the country experiencing its warmest June on record as well as the wettest March and the wettest July on record.

For the first time in 23 years, four months of the year were within their top five warmest months on record.

During 2023 Ireland saw the following:

January 2023 observed the lowest temperature of the year with -7.2°C recorded on Tuesday, January 17 at Lullymore Nature Centre, Co Kildare.

February 2023 was ranked fifth mildest and sixth driest February.

March 2023 was the wettest March on record.

April 2023 saw Storm Noa brought storm force winds and waves to up 17.3m on the Kerry and Cork coast.

May 2023 was ranked second warmest May.

June 2023 became the warmest June on record with above 16°C average temperatures for the first time.

July 2023 was the wettest July on record and wettest month of 2023.

Significant flooding during Storm Betty occurred in August.

September 2023 was the third warmest September with rare September heatwaves and the highest temperature of the year with 29.1°C recorded on Friday, September 8 at Lullymore Nature Centre, Co Kildare.

October 2023 was the second wettest month of year.

Cork Airport recorded its highest October rainfall ever, with 222% of October’s 1981-2020 long-term average. Storm Babet caused significant flooding.

November saw more rainfall and flooding.

Eleven storms were named during 2023, three of which came in December – Elin, Fergus and Gerrit.