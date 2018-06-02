The weather this weekend will delight anyone with outdoor plans
ANYONE heading to Forbidden Fruit in Dublin's city centre or any other festivals around the country are in for a treat weather wise.

Today remains a calm, bright day in Ireland and it looks like the sun is here to stay if even for a little while.

This afternoon promises to be warm, humid and mostly cloudy and is set to continue this evening with a few sunny breaks.

The south of the country will be dry but there is a possibility of a few showers in the west.

Highest temperatures set to reach between 17 to 23 degrees.

Tonight will be mild and humid, with lowest temperatures set to be between 10 to 15 degrees.

Thankfully, Sunday's weather is to also remain warm with sunny spells.

Most places in Ireland will be dry, but a few showers may develop in parts of the west of Ireland and the North.

Highest temperatures to reach between 20-24 degrees.

Sunday night of the weekend will be dry and calm but with mist potentially thickening into a dense fog in parts.

Lowest temperatures for tomorrow night will range 9 to 13 degrees.

 

