Well known Irish broadcaster Jacqui Hurley is to quit 'Sunday Sport' after 14 years
Dublin , Ireland - 22 October 2022; RTÉ television presenter Jacqui Hurley during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Munster at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

WELL-KNOWN RTE SPORTS BROADCASTER JACQUI Hurley will leave RTE Radio One's Sunday Sport after 14 years in the role. 

The 38-year-old explained via social media that she would be leaving the role to focus on other TV duties and her family going forward.

Hurley has worked in the Irish media broadcast landscape for nearly two decades and even became the first ever female presenter in the 40-year history of Sunday Sport at the age of 25 in 2009.

The statement from Hurley began by saying, "After 14 years presenting Sunday Sport, this Sunday will be my last show"

"Making the decision to step away from doing something I love has been incredibly difficult, but with all my other work commitments in television and the need to also have some precious family time, something just had to give.

"Being given the opportunity to present such an iconic programme for so many years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life and I'm forever grateful to Paddy Glackin and Glen Killane for taking a chance all those years ago on a young broadcaster who really didn't know what she was doing."

She went onto to say: "From the first five years of learning everything i know from the master, Con Murphy, to the guts of the last decade sitting beside my longtime friend Darren Frehil, I have literally lived the dream, presenting matches all over the country, close to 60 All Ireland Finals, international matches, the Olympics and beyond. There were so many special days and memories I'll cherish for a long time.Hurley broke the news on Thursday evening and this weekend's show will be her last.

"Being the first ever woman to present the show is really something I've only come to appreciate fully in recent years. Knowing I'll be the first of many is something to be even more proud of.

"I have loved every minute of my 14 years on the show and I'll seriously miss the craic with gangs at matches on a Sunday afternoon."

"Hopefully I can come back someday! For now though, you'll find me on the telly!"

