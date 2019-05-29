Westlife’s Markus Feehily reveals he is to become a dad for first time with fiancé

WESTLIFE STAR Markus Feehily has announced he is to become a father for the first time.

The singer took to Twitter to share the exciting news, stating that he and fiancé Cailean O’Neill are “beyond excited”.

Coming on the star’s 39th birthday, Feehily described the news as “the proudest moment of our lives” in an emotional tweet.

“Thanks for all the Birthday wishes everyone!” he wrote.

“It makes this my most special birthday EVER to let everyone know that later this year we will become Dads for the first time.

Advertisement

“This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud!”

Thanks for all the Birthday wishes everyone!🎂



It makes this my most special birthday EVER to let everyone know that later this year we will become Dads for the first time. This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud! 🌈👶🏻❤️ M&Cx pic.twitter.com/EtyQ8jE8ru — MarkusFeehily (@MarkusFeehily) May 28, 2019

The Irishman’s Westlife bandmates were among the first to send their congratulations.

“So happy for you both,” Shane Filan wrote.

“Can’t wait for westlife baby number 10 to arrive.”

Advertisement

Kian Egan echoed those sentiments in his own social media post.

He wrote: “Such huge excitement here today! Not only is it @markusmoments birthday but then for him and Cailean to share there news that THEY ARE HAVKNG (sic) A BABY!

“Aggggggggggghhhhhhh… you gotta love this westlife family! 10 westlife babies now!!!”

Feehily and O’Neill got engaged back in February,, during a holiday on Hurawalhi in the Maldives.