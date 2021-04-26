When will Ireland lift coronavirus restrictions?

IRELAND HAS endured under one of the world's strictest lockdowns for months on end, and for a time it felt like there was no end in sight.

But with the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths on a positive trend in recent weeks, the government is preparing to open up the economy and and allow life to return to some semblance of normality.

These changes will happen slowly and gradually in order to prevent the possibility of a surge in cases, but political leaders have indicated that we will be in a very different position by the end of the summer.

When is Ireland lifting restrictions?

Unlike in the UK, a full roadmap with specific dates on when the public can expect restrictions to be eased has not been released, although the Cabinet is currently discussing this.

Ireland remains in Level 5 lockdown, despite a slight easing of restrictions having occurred in April and further restrictions expected to be eased in May.

Which restrictions have been eased in April?

Some changes have already taken place in April, with some harsher restrictions eased in order to allow people to socialise safely and travel further afield.

So far, all children of school-going age have returned to the classroom, although college students are still being taught remotely.

Two households can meet outdoors in a public area such as a park-- though not in a private garden-- providing they maintain a social distance outside.

The 5km travel restrictions have also been eased, allowing people to travel the length and breadth of their own county, or up to 20km into a different county if their home is bordering another county.

Inter-county senior GAA teams and some elite athletes have returned to training, and non-contact sports such as golf and tennis have also returned, as well as outdoor non-contact sports for children in pods of 15.

Two fully-vaccinated people can meet indoors, unmasked and without needing to keep a social distance.

As of 26 April, outdoor zoos, wildlife parks, sanctuaries and heritage sites can reopen, including Dublin Zoo and Fota Island.

The numbers allowed to attend a funeral has been increased from 10 to 25.

Which restrictions will ease in May?

From 4 May, residents of nursing homes where the majority of residents have been fully vaccinated can have 4 indoor visits per week. Residents in nursing homes where at least 8 out of 10 residents are not fully vaccinated can still welcome 2 visitors per week.

From 4 May, the government will 'consider' a further easing of restrictions, including the return of personal services such as hairdressers on a staggered basis throughout the month of May.

The government will also consider a full return of the construction industry and the phased return of non-essential retail, particularly outdoor retail such as garden centres.

Museums, galleries and libraries may return in May, and limited numbers could return to religious services on a staggered basis-- as of now, all religious services must be streamed online, however individuals can attend a church for private prayer.

Which restrictions will ease in the summer?

Announcements on what to expect in May, June and July is likely to be made on Thursday this week, once the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid and the full Cabinet had met and discussed further reopening with NPHET.

Government officials have promised the new annoucnement will cover the summer months rather than just the next few weeks.

When will pubs and restaurants reopen in Ireland?

The government has been hesitant to issue specific dates for the reopening of vast swathes of the economy, particularly the hospitality sector.

Recently, The Irish Mirror revealed that the government is considering opening hotels on 10 June in order to allow the Irish public to go on 'staycations' as travel abroad for non-essential purposes remains illegal.

The 10 June date has been suggested as it comes after the June Bank Holiday weekend, with political figures anxious that to allow hotels to reopen before the bank holiday could encourage mass travel across the nation.

The reopening of hotels would include bar and restaurant services for hotel guests, however it is understood that the government does not expect pubs and restaurants to be allowed to open at that time.

Outdoor dining is expected to return much earlier than indoor dining, and heads of restaurants and pubs have argued that if hotel restaurants and bars are allowed to open for outdoor guests, the entire industry should be allowed to reopen at the same time.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) is lobbying for outdoor dining and drinking to return on 24 May, the same time as it is set to return in Northern Ireland.

Failure to reopen from that date could potentially lead to an increase in the number of people hopping the border to socialise and drink in a pub, they have warned.

Chief executive Donall O’Keeffe explained: “The Government risks being left behind by the public if it denies outdoor hospitality service resuming next month.

“The levels of outdoor socialising are going to rise either way in the coming weeks as the weather gets milder and the public health situation improves.

“Really the choice is whether to have increased levels of outdoor socialising take place in the controlled settings provided by hospitality or leave it unfettered and uncontrolled.

“Pubs and restaurants can offer managed outdoor spaces with social distancing and other public health protocols implemented.

When can I have visitors to my home again?

For now, only two fully vaccinated people are allowed to meet indoors. Anyone else who wishes to meet a friend or family member must do so in a public outdoor setting such as a park.

Gatherings in private settings such as a garden is still not allowed, however it is expected that garden visits will return in the coming months as government officials describe 'outdoors' as the theme of the summer.

What has the Taoiseach said about Ireland lifting restrictions?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has recently admitted that "outdoors" will be the theme for the summer as the country cautiously reopens society, and that this must be the last lockdown Ireland experiences.

The Taoiseach explained on RTÉ's This Week In Politics: “Anything we open now, we want to keep open. We want to end this stop, start, close… We’ve got to do this in a proper way.”

Martin said: “We will give an announcement next week in respect of May, some indications in respect of June as I have already in terms of hotels, B&B’s and guest houses, and we will take advice as well and we will weigh it up.”

Any announcement is likely to be made on Thursday, once the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid and the full Cabinet had met and discussed further reopening with NPHET.