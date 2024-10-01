Wilde Aparthotels' Kelly Morgan says new opening fuses local culture with chic design and stunning rooms

KELLY MORGAN joined Staycity Group in May 2024 as the new Managing Director for the Irish firm’s Wilde Aparthotels offering.

Headquartered in Dublin and co-founded by Kilkenny-born brothers Tom and Ger Walsh in 2004, over the past two decades the firm has established itself as a leading aparthotel operator.

Last month saw Staycity open its fourth Wilde location in London’s Liverpool Street, alongside similar offerings in the capital in Aldgate, Covent Garden and Paddington.

Morgan is responsible for the management of the Wilde brand portfolio, which currently boasts those four London properties, as well as sites in Berlin, Edinburgh and Manchester, with more set to come over the next 12 months.

Like Wilde, Morgan’s hospitality roots are in Ireland, having studied at Shannon College of Hotel Management in County Clare.

Currently living in Hertfordshire with her family, Morgan has been working in the hotel industry since graduating in 2001.

This week, Morgan took time out to talk to The Irish Post...

What are you up to right now?

Right now, it’s fairly early in the morning and I’m having a barista-made coffee at our newest Wilde just a stone’s throw from Liverpool Street.

I love watching the day unfold as guests start coming and going.

I have a fairly heavy day of meetings ahead, so it’s important to take a moment to think and to plan what needs doing and this is a great opportunity to meet some of our guests too.

Wilde London Liverpool Street is the firm’s latest opening. What can we expect from the new venue?

We are very excited about this new Wilde, as it’s the first to feature our new design direction and branding.

This property is very personal to its locality.

Design elements include warm, welcoming tones with locally sourced arts and crafts giving the space character and charm.

The use of hand-crafted tiles, traditional Crittall screens and creative lighting together with character furniture creates an inviting, retro-lifestyle vibe.

What is the best thing about the new Wilde London Liverpool Street aparthotel?

We’ve elevated our food and beverage offering, with all day dining for both guests and non-residents.

We’re serving à la carte breakfasts, lunches and dinners all using locally sourced ingredients with choices for breakfast including delicious wedges of toasted banana bread, granola and frittata.

Snacks and platters of cheese and charcuterie are available throughout the day, alongside more substantial dishes such as slow-cooked beef chilli, cauliflower butter masala and London favourite pie, mash & liquor.

There’s also a feature bar which takes centre stage on the ground floor serving London artisan gins, locally brewed beers and biodynamic wines as well as a range of no and low alcohol options.

Our coffee is made with locally sourced beans, and you’ll find a self-service shop stocked with gourmet meal bundles and snacks for those guests who’d like the flexibility to eat in their room.

The rooms are stunning too – with some having their own private balcony and a couple with terraces that look out over the fantastic London skyline.

It’s located in a thriving part of east London. What are your highlights of the local area?

The East End location is fantastic - in the heart of this popular, vibrant area and close to both Spitalfields and Shoreditch as well as within reach of Liverpool Street Station, with access to the Elizabeth Line.

It’s perfect whether you’re staying for leisure or business as there are so many places to visit nearby as well as a wide choice of lively bars and restaurants.

Sundays are a particular feature here, with a busy market crammed with fashion and textile stalls and street food vendors.

What are your main responsibilities as MD for Wilde Aparthotels?

Essentially, I am responsible for the management of the Wilde brand portfolio within Staycity Group.

My role is to work with the wider team to ensure the operational and financial success of the brand, in line with the brand strategy.

We currently operate four properties in London, as well as properties in Berlin, Edinburgh and Manchester, with more set to come over the next 12 months - including in Cambridge, Amsterdam, Porto and Lisbon.

Our head office is in Dublin, so some of my time is spent there, otherwise I’m in our properties catching up with the GMs, and the wider team overseeing the successful operation of each Wilde property.

You are the first MD to be appointed by the brand. How will this role improve the offering for the firm?

We’re in an exciting position with two best in class aparthotel brands.

The appointment of an MD for Wilde is a logical next step for Staycity Group, as the brand has developed a distinct personality of its own.

The MD role aids the brand’s future growth and development.

I’m excited to join at such a pivotal point for Wilde, with many exciting new openings on the horizon.

Why do you think the aparthotel concept has been so popular?

Wilde appeals to a wide range of travellers of all ages and suits people travelling for a variety of reasons, whether it’s for business or leisure – or a combination of both.

I think people, since lockdown in particular, value their own space and privacy when they’re away from home and want to do their own thing, when they want to do it, without the restrictions a hotel might have.

Our fully-equipped kitchens mean that you can treat your apartment like a home – pop back to put your feet up and have a cup of tea, heat up a ready meal if you’d rather not eat out, or rustle up a complete meal and host friends.

It’s the freedom people love combined with hotel service and comforts such as a bar, barista coffee, lobby, and gym.

It really is the best of both worlds. We have guests coming for short city breaks, those travelling for work staying for up to several months, or families with young children who find the kitchen a godsend if they’re preparing food for youngsters.

Our guests vary, but they all value the combination of exceptional service and freedom that a Wilde offers.

Autumn is here, is this a busy time of year for your industry?

Yes, the run-up to Christmas is always busy and now the summer is over, the Autumn is a popular time for a city break.

In November and December a lot of people travel to Christmas markets and to go shopping, so that is a busy time for us, and there’s also an increase in corporate events in the run-up to Christmas so we get group and individual bookings on the back of this.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

I’ll be making sure all our Wilde’s are operating to our high standards and that the new properties open smoothly and successfully.

We always put our guests top of mind in any decisions we make, and there are some exciting things coming for the brand so watch this space!

Do you have a work motto?

Work hard but make time to rest and restore so that you’re at your best – I have an almost four-year old, so home time is important and precious.

I love checking out new restaurants and bars and try to find time for the gym too to balance that out.

Who influenced you most in your career?

It’s difficult to single out one person. I’ve been so fortunate to work with some incredibly inspirational and passionate leaders who have helped me to develop and provided me with opportunities for which I am very grateful. I consider many of them friends today.

I’d love to have met Walt Disney though. Disney’s ability to captivate guests for decades is exceptional, and down to Walt’s obsessive attention to detail and continuous striving for improvement which laid the groundwork for today’s success.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today?

Rising costs have impacted the hospitality industry as a whole – and that includes the cost of staffing and energy, as well as the rising costs we’ve all experienced in food and drink.

Finding great staff is another challenge impacting the sector as a whole, although so far, we’ve been fortunate in managing to recruit fantastic teams across all our properties.