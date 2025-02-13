‘Window for negotiation' before US steel and aluminium tariffs kick in says Tánaiste

THERE is a “window for negotiation” with the US before planned tariffs on steel and aluminium imports take effect the Tánaiste has said.

Simon Harris was speaking after taking part in a virtual meeting of EU trade ministers and Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovičto to discuss EU-US trade relations this week.

The meeting specifically “took stock” of Donald Trump’s executive order of February 10 which places a 25 per cent duty on all steel and aluminium imports into the country from March 12.

“I welcome this essential cooperation and information-sharing with my EU counterparts and the Commission,” Mr Harris said after the discussion.

“This is an evolving situation and we will be keeping in close contact in the coming days and weeks.

“It was encouraging to hear about the engagement with the US that has started and to know that further meetings are planned.

“There is a window for negotiation ahead of the March 12 deadline.”

He added: “Ireland is keenly aware of the perils of further escalation.

“We consider that it is in our collective interests that we seek to work with the new administration and to highlight the powerful, mutual benefit of the transatlantic relationship.

“Most importantly, EU member states are united and the EU Commission is fully mobilised to protect European economic interests.”

The European Aluminium lobby group has voiced “deep concern” over President Trump’s planned tariffs.

Describing itself as “the voice of the entire European aluminium value chain” the group said it has “deep concern over the recent announcement from the US regarding the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on all aluminium imports”.

“This move threatens to disrupt transatlantic trade relations between two strong economic partners,” Paul Voss, Director General of European Aluminium said.

"The EU and the US have developed robust, interconnected supply chains through years of trade and investment, with many of our members operating on both sides of the Atlantic,” he explained.

“Tariffs will drive up costs in the US and distort trade flows all over the world.

“Ultimately, they will disrupt the efficiency and integration of global markets at a time when stability is most needed."