Winner of Saturday's €5.6million Irish jackpot has contacted National Lottery

THE winner of a €5.6million fortune has come forward to claim their prize.

The coastal town of Crosshaven in Co. Cork has been celebrating after the massive lottery win was confirmed over the weekend.

The winner has now come forward to the National Lottery and arrangements are being made for the claim to be made, The Sun reports.

The winning ticket - worth exactly €5,685,384 - was bought on the same day as the draw in the town's Centra store.

Meet the team at Centra Store in Crosshaven, Co. #Cork who are celebrating after selling a €5.6 Million #Lotto Jackpot winning ticket to one lucky customer over the weekend. This is the 173rd Jackpot won in Cork since the #Lotto game began back in 1988. #WinningWays pic.twitter.com/vZ1mg6nyvo — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) March 26, 2018

Store owner Bernard Lynch is currently on his Easter holidays in Lanzarote but said staff at the shop were delighted by the news.

"We just can't believe it, what a win," he said.

He said celebrations have been underway in the town since the new broke of the life-changing sum of money had been won.

The winning numbers were 2,17, 24,25,35,40 and bonus number 36.

This is the 173rd Jackpot won in Cork since the Lottery game began back in 1988.