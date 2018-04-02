Winnie Mandela: Apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela dies aged 81
SOUTH African anti-apartheid activist Winnie Mandela has died aged 81, according to her personal assistant.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was the former wife of South Africa's first black president, Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013.

She died in a Johannesburg hospital today, but her PA Zodwa Zwane gave no further details.

Her family will issue a full statement later today, Mr Zwane added.

The heartbreaking news comes soon after 'Mama Winnie' was taken into hospital for treatment, according to relatives.

The 81-year-old was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, including 27 years during which he was imprisoned.

They divorced in 1996, though they remained both friends and political allies.

More to follow.

