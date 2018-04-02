Winnie Mandela: Apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela dies aged 81

SOUTH African anti-apartheid activist Winnie Mandela has died aged 81, according to her personal assistant.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was the former wife of South Africa's first black president, Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013.

She died in a Johannesburg hospital today, but her PA Zodwa Zwane gave no further details.

Her family will issue a full statement later today, Mr Zwane added.

The heartbreaking news comes soon after 'Mama Winnie' was taken into hospital for treatment, according to relatives.

The 81-year-old was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, including 27 years during which he was imprisoned.

They divorced in 1996, though they remained both friends and political allies.

