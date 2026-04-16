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Woman dies and another left seriously injured following Co. Louth collision
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Woman dies and another left seriously injured following Co. Louth collision

A WOMAN has died following a collision in Co. Louth.

The incident happened in Dundalk yesterday afternoon, where two cars collided at Bellews Bridge Road in Castletown at around 1.45pm.

The driver of one car, a woman aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

A woman aged in her 30s, who was driving the second car, was taken to the same hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Bellews Bridge Road, Castletown, on April 15, 2026,” they said.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area between 1.30pm and 2pm are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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See More: Collision, Louth

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