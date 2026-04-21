Motorcyclist hospitalised following Sligo collision

A MAN is being treated for serious injuries in hospital following a collision in Co. Sligo.

The two-vehicle incident, between a motorcycle and a car, happened on the N15 near Cashelgarran in Grange at around 8pm on April 19.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

A woman, aged in her 60s, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí have now appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N15 near Cashelgarran, Grange, Co. Sligo on Sunday, April 19 between 7.40pm and 8.10pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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